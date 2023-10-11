Tourism personnel to be trained to meet Asean standards

Nida’s Graduate School of Tourism Management (GSTM), Dusit Thani College, and the Tourism Department jointly hosted the opening ceremony for the launch of the training on September 30 at the Crown Princess Building in the Nida compound.

A seminar was held as part of the event to discuss the benefits of training personnel to meet the Asean Mutual Recognition on Tourism Professionals (MRA on TP).

In his opening speech, Assoc Prof Dr Prapon Sahapattana, vice-rector of Nida, who chaired the opening ceremony, said Nida’s Graduate School of Tourism Management has a mission to prepare Thailand’s tourism personnel for Asean tourism businesses. The courses would also increase Thailand’s tourism competitiveness, Prapon said.