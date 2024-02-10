Srettha vows to tackle Lopburi's macaque menace as he opens King Narai fair

Before leaving, a Lopburi local handed Srettha a photo of a schoolgirl pointing her toy gun at a little monkey while carrying bags of beverage in one hand to deter the pesky primate. He urged the government to tackle the overpopulation of crab-eating macaques before it ruins Lopburi’s chance of becoming a global tourist destination.

The photo had gone viral on social media earlier this week, raising public awareness that increasing numbers of Lopburi’s iconic mascot were threatening the city’s livability.

Srettha did not take the photo, but promised to take action to fix the problem.

Crab-eating macaques are protected wild animals under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act.

With over 5,000 simians swarming its municipality that was once a thriving trade hub, Lopburi is at risk of becoming a ghost town, as the mischievous monkeys harass residents and damage houses and businesses while deterring potential visitors.

Many businesses in the city area have been put up for sale due to a constant decline in customers.