Message by the Ambassador of Israel Ms. Orna Sagiv on the Occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Establishment of the State of Israel May 1, 2025

This day is a celebration of our resilience, innovation and the enduring spirit of our people. It is also a time to honor the close and growing bonds we share with other nations - and among them, the friendship with the Kingdom of Thailand is a cherished and long-lasting bond.

This year’s Independence Day comes at a particularly complex and emotional time for Israel. We continue to confront the consequences of the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 - the darkest day in recent Israeli history.

While we have been able to bring many of the hostages back home, we are still grappling with the pain of the fact that 59 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Among them are three Thai workers, two of whom were tragically confirmed dead and one - whose whereabouts remain unknown. These losses are deeply mourned in Israel.

These individuals, including the Thai workers, are remembered with sorrow and respect by the entire Israeli nation.

We strongly believe that peace will only be possible when Hamas, a vicious terrorist organization responsible for October 7 massacre, is no longer present and in the Gaza Strip and governing it.

As long as this terror organization continues to threaten innocent lives and disrupt regional stability, the hope for peace remains elusive. Israel is determined to secure the return of all remaining hostages, to ensure that such tragedies will never happen again, and to defend and protect our people and sovereignty.

Despite the hardships, the ties between Israel and Thailand are even closer and brighter. Our friendship stands as a beacon of cooperation, mutual respect and human connection. In recent years, this partnership has blossomed across multiple sectors, driven by shared goals and complementary strengths.

