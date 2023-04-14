Khao chae: A tasty, refreshing reminder of Thailand’s rich past | The Nation

Khao chae or rice soaked in cool, fragrant water is a dish that dates back several centuries but is still popular in hot summer months.

Legend has it that the recipe first arrived in the royal court during the reign of King Rama IV (1851-1868). It was reportedly introduced to the palace kitchen by the king’s wife Mom Chao Manda Songklin.

Now, the ancient dish is experiencing a revival thanks to trends sparked by lovers of all things retro.

“People who want to consume khao chae are not just looking for something delicious, but also want a peek into the past,” said Jantararat Hemvej from Studio Chan, which specialises in art and craft.

It’s also becoming popular with parents who want their children to learn about Thai culture, she said.

“I believe traditional Thai dishes will exist for as long as new generations are interested,” she said, adding that khao chae is a prime example of the diversity of Thai cuisine.

“Thai cuisine is internationally famous for its unique flavours and aromas, such as massaman curry, green curry, pad thai [stir-fried rice noodles] and pad kraphao [stir-fry with holy basil],” she said.

“If we look at the history of Thai cuisine, we will realise that Thailand is one of the most multicultural nations in the world.”