THURSDAY, July 20, 2023
nationthailand

Move Forward Party turned furious after the Constitutional Court suspended prime ministerial candidate Pita as an MP

WEDNESDAY, July 19, 2023

They began shouting furiously, hurling objects, and setting off flares. ​Some tried to break open the gate to enter Parliament.

Two activists – Orawan “Bam” Phupong and Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon – who were previously charged with violating Article 112 of the Penal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, were present at the protest.

 

Police warned the crowd to return to Kiak Kat complex, which has been designated as a site for peaceful rallies.

