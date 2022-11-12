background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, December 07, 2022
SATURDAY, November 12, 2022

Thailand’s first unicorn in metaverse | Business Story EP.21

Multiverse Expert Co Ltd, a subsidiary of MiGroup, is another Thai digital start-up to successfully rise to the unicorn level and Thailand’s first unicorn in the metaverse. 

Thailand’s first unicorn in metaverse | Business Story EP.21

This jump was made possible by a US$120 million investment from the Foxconn subsidiary, Power-all Networks, which pushed the start-up’s value to $1.2 billion. 

Thailand’s first unicorn in metaverse | Business Story EP.21

Multiverse Expert, which specialises in information technology infrastructure development, will work with Foxconn to forge new paths into the Chinese and global Metaverse markets. 

Thailand’s first unicorn in metaverse | Business Story EP.21

Pongwud Praipaisankij, CEO of Multiverse Expert and Group CEO for MiGroup, said Thailand is becoming very competitive in the digital industry and will draw investment along with skilled workers to help usher in the Web3 era.

