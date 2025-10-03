Inside Enactus' Mission to Build the Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurs

For 25 years, the Enactus World Cup has showcased student innovation from over 30 countries—with two ventures even reaching unicorn status.

This year's competition makes history in Bangkok. Thailand's Chulalongkorn University team is transforming waste cacao seeds into animal feed that cuts methane emissions—a brilliant circular economy solution.

