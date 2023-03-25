Meet the 007 catamaran with a licence to kill Phuket’s trash problem

Oceans for all is a charity, is a non profit foundation based in Phuket and we have projects and missions to restore the marine ecosystem of all the shores around Phuket and Thailand with different projects and today here we are showcasing one of our products, called License to Clean which those boat that we built are 100% made from recyclable plastic and we now have 5 boats like this around Phuket and the boat cruises slowly around Phuket, to let go of the floating plastic around the

water with the net.

The catamarans are the first of their kind in Phuket, providing a much-needed solution to the growing problem of marine pollution caused by floating plastic waste. The boats are made of high-density ther moplastic (HDPE), the same material used to make milk bottles and are 100% recyclable.

At the end of each day, the collected trash is sorted on board according to its type and then sent to a local recycling plant with the support of local communities, Or Bor Tor, and junk shops. The initiative is not only a significant step towards preventing marine life from ingesting plastic waste but also a valuable public relations opportunity for the tourism industry in Phuket.