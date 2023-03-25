Meet the 007 catamaran with a licence to kill Phuket’s trash problem

Oceans for All foundation comes in, working with local communities in Phuket and so far launching five boats to collect trash left floating in the popular tropical paradise.
A fleet of seven eco-friendly catamarans is to be deployed to clean up floating trash in the coastal waters around Phuket. Six of the vessels will focus on the most popular beaches, while the seventh and largest catamaran, dubbed "007" for the James Bond film shot there, will be deployed in Phang Nga bay.
Around 10,000 people and up to 300 boats cruise the bay daily, creating pollution and plastic waste in Phuket’s waters. This is where Oceans for All foundation comes in, working with local communities in Phuket and so far launching five boats to collect trash left floating in the popular tropical paradise.
Oceans for all is a charity, is a non profit foundation based in Phuket and we have projects and missions to restore the marine ecosystem of all the shores around Phuket and Thailand with different projects and today here we are showcasing one of our products, called License to Clean which those boat that we built are 100% made from recyclable plastic and we now have 5 boats like this around Phuket and the boat cruises slowly around Phuket, to let go of the floating plastic around the
water with the net.
The catamarans are the first of their kind in Phuket, providing a much-needed solution to the growing problem of marine pollution caused by floating plastic waste. The boats are made of high-density ther moplastic (HDPE), the same material used to make milk bottles and are 100% recyclable.
At the end of each day, the collected trash is sorted on board according to its type and then sent to a local recycling plant with the support of local communities, Or Bor Tor, and junk shops. The initiative is not only a significant step towards preventing marine life from ingesting plastic waste but also a valuable public relations opportunity for the tourism industry in Phuket.
So we have a boat in Kamala beach by Intercontinental, one in Bangtao sponsored by Blue Tree, we have a boat on the other side of the island, we are building two more for Phuket and then spreading the same project hopefully in Huahin, Samui, Pattaya and on the River here because it’s very practical and simple and effective. We are collecting about 300 liters of trash every week with the boat.
The deployment of these eco-friendly catamarans highlights the growing trend of using HDPE in boat manufacturing, thanks to its durability and recyclability. The boats will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to the environmental sustainability of Phuket and its surrounding waters, while also providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.
Oceans for all hopes that in the future, these eco-friendly boats will spread to other popular toursit destinations in Thailand such as Samui Island, Huahin, Pattaya and Oceans for all have even set their sights on bringing these boats to the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.