Red Alert for dust pollution in 31 Provinces | The Nation



PM 2.5 dust levels this morning exceeded the standard in 31 provinces, including parts of Bangkok and its vicinity, marked in red. Specifically in Bangkok, the hazardous dust levels measured between 33.9-74 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing the standard. This has health implications for 68 areas.



Monitoring for accumulating dust continues until January 17th, following the prolonged air pollution. The restricted air ventilation contributes to the situation. It is advised to wear a face mask for personal protection at all times. If experiencing symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation, it is recommended to seek medical attention.

Source: Department of Pollution Control.