Recovering strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHA Group is expanding its business in many areas, with focus on sustainability. The group’s operations consist of four major business areas with an integrated service offer that enables it to provide customers with turn-key solutions in logistics, industrial development, utilities and power and digital, as well as its latest campaign, "Mission to the Sun".

WHA is now a thriving company, driven by the vision and efforts of Miss Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer of WHA Corporation Public Company Limited.