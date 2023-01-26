The Thailand International Jazz Conference is back, offering three full days of jazz from Thai and international artists. Asia7, Groove Tomatrix, Javon Jackson, Delfeayo Marsalis, the Emmet Cohen Trio, and the Laurent de Wilde Trio will take the stage. This year will highlight the work of legendary sax player Sonny Rollins.
The Thailand International Jazz Conference is back, offering three full days of jazz from Thai and international artists. Asia7, Groove Tomatrix, Javon Jackson, Delfeayo Marsalis, the Emmet Cohen Trio, and the Laurent de Wilde Trio will take the stage. This year will highlight the work of legendary sax player Sonny Rollins.
Win two entry tickets for the main stage as well as souvenirs (pillows, signature T-shirts, and face mask lanyards) by answering one question – "Where will this event be held?" – clicking “Like” and sharing.
We will announce the lucky winners on Friday 27th
For more information, please visit: https://www.music.mahidol.ac.th/tijc/