Harley-Davidson x Singha Soda | The Nation In Brief

Harley-Davidson x Singha Soda "Singha Soda" has teamed up with Harley-Davidson to launch the campaign “Fizzing All the Way,” driving ongoing marketing activities until the end of the year.

Singha Soda, the first beverage brand in Asia to collaborate with Harley-Davidson, a world-renowned American motorcycle manufacturer, is reshaping brand perceptions through this campaign.

The strategic alignment of shared values aims to drive consumer engagement, expand Singha’s market, and position it as a lifestyle brand.