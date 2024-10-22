The phenomenon of Moo Deng | The Nation In Brief

Moo Deng, the beloved pygmy hippo, has captured hearts worldwide with its adorable charm, inspiring more Thais to visit zoos, especially Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The zoo, which previously saw only a few thousand visitors, welcomed 77,513 visitors in the past week This has led to the "Moo Deng Fever," with various brands collaborating to bring joy to Moo Deng fans in many forms.



This collaborative marketing effort is a partnership between The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand and 38 companies. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting flood victims and caring for wildlife in six zoos under the organization's management.