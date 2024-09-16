The O.S.S Bar, a bar with enthusiasts can experience a stylish ambiance.

The bar's decor and cocktails are inspired by the life of Jim Thompson, from his time in the Office of Strategic Services (O.S.S.) to his journey and life in Thailand.



The hidden element that encapsulates the life of Jim Thompson, and serves as the key concept of this place, lies in each cocktail menu. Each glass will take you on a journey through the chapters of Jim Thompson's life, crafted by the mixologist, who drew inspiration from significant moments and locations in his journey.



These four chapters cover his childhood, his work with the O.S.S., his life in Thailand, and the mysterious day of his disappearance.