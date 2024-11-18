Curvistan Bangkok is the ultimate haven for Porsche lovers

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2024

Celebrating the spirit of the global Porsche community in the heart of South-East Asia, Curvistan Bangkok is the ultimate haven for Porsche lovers and anyone with a love for sleek design and spirited community vibes.

Nestled in the bustling heart of Bangkok, this new venue on Sukhumvit 38—right by the BTS Thonglor Skytrain station—is ready to be your go-to spot for everything from coffee chats to car talk.

Curvistan Bangkok is more than just a place; it’s a playground for enthusiasts to connect, share stories, and dive into the world of Porsche and beyond. Imagine a space that combines the laid-back atmosphere of a café, the vibrant energy of an art gallery, and the buzz of a local hangout—all while honoring car culture, art, and design in every corner.

