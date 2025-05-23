Ban Bu: Last of the Khan Long Hin Artisans

Join Dr. Jariya Sangsajja, a fifth-generation heir, as we explore the craft’s history, production, and preservation efforts. Plus, try the fun Khon mask painting workshop, bringing Thai culture closer to new generations.



If you want an authentic cultural experience, Ban Bu is a must-visit!

Baan Bu Bronzework Community >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/r9ZshgttUgpeSmcN7

Khon mask painting workshop at Hua Khon Luk Phra Phai >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/YCJjGZpMhk3UeHnMA

Thonburi Locomotive Depot >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/5RgGx1jxPJdMMCyM7