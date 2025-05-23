Ban Bu: Last of the Khan Long Hin Artisans

FRIDAY, MAY 23, 2025

Discover Ban Bu, home to Thailand’s last artisans crafting the traditional Khan Long Hin, bronze bowls polished to a silver shine. With roots dating back to Ayutthaya, this rare craft faces challenges as fewer young people learn the skill.

Join Dr. Jariya Sangsajja, a fifth-generation heir, as we explore the craft’s history, production, and preservation efforts. Plus, try the fun Khon mask painting workshop, bringing Thai culture closer to new generations.


If you want an authentic cultural experience, Ban Bu is a must-visit!
Baan Bu Bronzework Community >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/r9ZshgttUgpeSmcN7
Khon mask painting workshop at Hua Khon Luk Phra Phai >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/YCJjGZpMhk3UeHnMA
Thonburi Locomotive Depot >> https://maps.app.goo.gl/5RgGx1jxPJdMMCyM7

