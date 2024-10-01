Time to Talk ‘Big D Gerrard, Thai music Industry to Global Stage’ | EP.13

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 01, 2024

Big D Gerrard believes Thai music is ready to shine on the global stage! Quality music first, marketing second. Big D Gerrard shares his vision for the future of Thai music and its potential to rival K-pop. Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 13

Big D Gerrard believes Thai music is ready to shine on the global stage!

Quality music first, marketing second. Big D Gerrard shares his vision for the future of Thai music and its potential to rival K-pop.

Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 13

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy