My inner child and pride - Silvy Pavida Moriggi | Time to Talk EP.18

In this episode of Time to Talk, Silvy Pavida opens up about her journey from a young dreamer to one of Thailand’s most empowering voices.

Known for her bold, fearless personality and international diva status,

Silvy shares the inspiration behind her latest single, "Childish," which gives fans a glimpse into her childhood with rare, heartwarming family footage.

Beyond music, Silvy also shares her thoughts on the Equal Marriage Bill, soon to be enacted, and what it means for her and the LGBTQ+ community.

🌈 Tune in to Time to Talk for an unforgettable conversation with Silvy Pavida!

Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 18