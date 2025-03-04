Will You Marry Monk? - Orm Kornnaphat Sethratanapong I Time to Talk EP.31
Get ready to fall in love with ORM! 💕 In this special episode of Time to Talk, Kornnaphat Sethratanapong opens up about her role as Orm in Will You Marry Monk? (แต่งมั้ง) and what makes this character so special.
She shares how Orm in real life compares to Orm in the movie, takes us behind the scenes with fun stories, and lets her charming personality shine throughout the interview.
Don’t miss out—watch the full episode of Time to Talk EP.31