Asia-Pacific’s Leading Pediatric Hub - Surangkana Techapaitoon, M.D. | Time to Talk EP.36

In this episode of Time to Talk, Dr. Surangkana Techapaitoon, Deputy CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals and Director of Samitivej International Children’s Hospital, shares how the hospital’s standalone pediatric building is purposefully designed to meet the needs of children — from early care to complex, specialized treatments.

With over 20 years of experience in pediatric excellence, Samitivej has become Asia-Pacific’s Leading Pediatric Referral Hub, offering advanced subspecialties, emergency medical evacuations, and telehealth follow-ups — all under one roof.

She also reflects on how the hospital’s vision aligns with the Samitivej Group’s mission of being an agile, value-driven organization — committed to ensuring a healthier future for every child.

Discover how Samitivej provides exceptional pediatric care, advanced medical technology, and a patient-centered approach that makes it a trusted choice for families on Time to Talk | EP.36