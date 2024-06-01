Bangkok Pride parade paints the city in a rainbow hue

SATURDAY, JUNE 01, 2024

Thailand’s streets transformed into a vibrant display of unity and pride as the LGBTQAN+ community marched, waving the longest rainbow flag spanning over 200 metres, from the National Stadium to the Ratchaprasong intersection, making a powerful statement of inclusivity and diversity.

Bangkok kicked off Pride month with the Bangkok Pride Parade Festival on the theme, “The Celebration of Love”. 

Artists, actors, singers, beauty queens, academics, and tourists all came together in solidarity. The parade had distinct themes, each representing a unique aspect of love and acceptance:

1. ELove Wins 
2. Love for Identity
3. Love for Dignity
4. Love for Peace & Earth
5. Love for Freedom

