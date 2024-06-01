Bangkok Pride parade paints the city in a rainbow hue

Bangkok kicked off Pride month with the Bangkok Pride Parade Festival on the theme, “The Celebration of Love”.



Thailand’s streets transformed into a vibrant display of unity and pride as the LGBTQAN+ community marched, waving the longest rainbow flag spanning over 200 metres, from the National Stadium to the Ratchaprasong intersection, making a powerful statement of inclusivity and diversity.



Artists, actors, singers, beauty queens, academics, and tourists all came together in solidarity. The parade had distinct themes, each representing a unique aspect of love and acceptance:



1. ELove Wins

2. Love for Identity

3. Love for Dignity

4. Love for Peace & Earth

5. Love for Freedom