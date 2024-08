Last night, Thai supporters gathered at the taekwondo arena to cheer on Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, who clinched her second Olympic gold medal in the women's 49 kg taekwondo event on August 7.

A Facebook page titled "Tennis Panipak Wongpattanakit" shared a video showing fans singing the national anthem, waving the national flag. The caption read: “From another side of the arena, another source of Tennis’s important power. ❤️”