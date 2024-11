The festival, running from November 7 to 17 at SF World Cinema in CentralWorld shopping mall, highlights over 80 critically acclaimed films from across the globe.



Film enthusiasts can also participate in seminars with filmmakers associated with the featured films, as announced by Nation Group, which has organised this iconic event for the past 20 years.



Through the theme “New Horizon”, the festival aims to explore fresh ideas that will benefit the future of Thai cinema.