In the film, Luang Phi Pae receives an invitation to travel to Japan, where Aom is about to get married. Luang Phi Pae flies all the way to Japan to see his sister, only to discover that Aom’s fiancé is Phra Chin (Patara “Foei” Eksangkul), a Japanese monk with a troubled past as a gangster. Even though this situation does not concern the monkhood, he has no choice but to get involved because a layperson like Aom cannot marry a monk.

The movie will premiere in Thailand on March 6.