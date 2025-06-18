'Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak' promises a fresh take on legendary ghost romance

The film is a joint production between Nation Group (Thailand), Black Dragon Entertainment, and Transformation Films. It also marks the directorial debut of renowned comedian Choosak “Nong Cha-cha-cha” Eamsuk.

The latest installment in Thailand’s ghost cinematic universe features Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech as Nang Nak and Perawat “Krist” Sangpotirat as Krist, the reincarnation of Pee Mak.

Joining them are legendary comedians Petchtai “Mum Jokmok” Wongkamlao and Pongsak “Teng Therdtherng” Pongsuwan, reuniting with Nong Cha-cha-cha for the first time in 15 years.

The film also features other popular talents, including Mongkol "Nine The Comedian" Saaadboonyapat and Chonpipat “From” Choosang.