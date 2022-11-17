Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, hopes to see a positive conclusion during the Apec Meetings in terms of trade and investment in Thailand's bio-circular-green economy and free trade agreements.
She said the department will sign an MoU between Thailand and Australia and make significant progress in negotiations between Thailand and Japan
