background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, December 07, 2022
nationthailand
WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, hopes to see a positive conclusion during the Apec Meetings in terms of trade and investment in Thailand's bio-circular-green economy and free trade agreements.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, hopes to see a positive conclusion during the Apec Meetings in terms of trade and investment in Thailand's bio-circular-green economy and free trade agreements. 

She said the department will sign an MoU between Thailand and Australia and make significant progress in negotiations between Thailand and Japan

#apec2022 #Thailand #DTN

TAGS
ThailandAPEC
RELATED
nationthailand