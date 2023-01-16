Voice of The Nation | Return of Chinese Tourists | 13-1-2023

The Nationthailand
Add to Home Screen.
Add
Close
Home
SUNDAY, February 05, 2023
Home
vdo
voice-of-the-nation
MONDAY, January 16, 2023
SHARE
Chinese nationals are travelling again. What does this mean for the global tourism industry, including Thailand? Will they spark a new Covid-19 wave like many countries worry?
TAGS
tourism
Tourist
Chinese
RELATED
Previous
Salary outlook for 2023 | Voice of The Nation | 27-1-2023
a day ago
04/02/2023
‘Free our mother’ — Myanmar citizens in Thailand protest on coup anniversary
3 days ago
02/02/2023
Timeline of the Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ scandal | The Nation
4 days ago
01/02/2023
Messi on kissing the World Cup trophy and his regrets at his behaviour against Dutch | The Nation
5 days ago
31/01/2023
Heavenly flavours in Samui | 360 The Nation EP.2
a day ago
04/02/2023
Salary outlook for 2023 | Voice of The Nation | 27-1-2023
a day ago
04/02/2023
‘Free our mother’ — Myanmar citizens in Thailand protest on coup anniversary
3 days ago
02/02/2023
Timeline of the Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ scandal | The Nation
4 days ago
01/02/2023
Messi on kissing the World Cup trophy and his regrets at his behaviour against Dutch | The Nation
5 days ago
31/01/2023
Heavenly flavours in Samui | 360 The Nation EP.2
a day ago
04/02/2023
Salary outlook for 2023 | Voice of The Nation | 27-1-2023
a day ago
04/02/2023
‘Free our mother’ — Myanmar citizens in Thailand protest on coup anniversary
3 days ago
02/02/2023
Timeline of the Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ scandal | The Nation
4 days ago
01/02/2023
Messi on kissing the World Cup trophy and his regrets at his behaviour against Dutch | The Nation
5 days ago
31/01/2023
Next
1
2
3
4
5