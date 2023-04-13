Prince Harry to attend King Charles' Coronation, Meghan to stay in California

Britain's Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of his father King Charles but without his wife Meghan, the couple said on Wednesday, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether they would go.

Charles will be crowned in a ceremony that dates back 1,000 years, surrounded by foreign heads of state and dignitaries. But the participation of his youngest son had been in doubt after the 38-year-old heavily criticized his family in a book and documentary series.

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex, would attend the May 6 event while Meghan would remain in California with the couple's two young children.

Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.