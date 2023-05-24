Action on way for ‘false’ child-crimes in Cambodia

Anti-Cyber Crime Department director Sok Nithya told The Post that the department had investigated the claims and found no evidence of the crimes that were alleged. He called on anyone who witnesses any such crime to contact the authorities immediately, rather than take to social media.

He said the unit was hunting for the people that had spread the misinformation.

“I appeal to people to consider the source of anything they see on social media, and try to verify it before sharing it,” he added.

“If children are abducted or missing, please contact your local authorities. Please don’t contact phone numbers you find on social media as you can’t be certain the numbers are accurate,” he concluded.

The department posted on May 21 that it had appealed to social media users to stop sharing fake reports of child abductions, noting that the source of the posts appeared to be anti-government groups who were bent on triggering societal insecurity.