Don justifies 9-nation meeting on Myanmar, points to progress

The meeting was held in Pattaya, Chonburi province, on Monday by the caretaker government amid criticism that any international meeting should have waited until the formation of the new government.

“This meeting cannot wait, as it affects the country’s benefits,” said Don, who attended the meeting as Thailand’s representative, adding that the participants had expressed interest in letting Thailand host subsequent meetings regarding the Myanmar situation.

The meeting on Monday followed the Asean Summit in Cambodia last year, when Thailand vowed to find a peaceful solution to the problem in neighbouring Myanmar.

The Pattaya meeting was attended by representatives from nine countries, seven of which were Asean members. Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia declined to take part in the meeting, but China and India sent representatives to the talks, as both share borders with Myanmar.

“The latest meeting discussed issues that have not been addressed before, and had more attendants than the previous meetings,” said the deputy prime minister, who declined to reveal the issues that were discussed as per the meeting agreement.

Don explained that the current government had decided to host the meeting while the new government was being formed, as unlike other Asean members Thailand has an over-2,000km-long border with Myanmar, making the situation an immediate problem for the kingdom.