Bongbong Marcos congratulates new Thai PM Thavisin
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed eagerness to deepen Manila’s ties with Bangkok as he extended his felicitations to Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin.
“I convey my warm congratulations and best wishes to Thavisin on your election as the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand,” he said in a short post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I look forward to working with you in strengthening Philippines-Thailand relations, which celebrates its milestone 75th Anniversary next year,” he added.
Marcos said the Philippines is committed to “deepening the long-standing friendship” with the people of Thailand.
On August 22, the Thai parliament elected Thavisin as the country’s next premier.
Prior to entering politics, Thavisin was CEO and president of Sansiri, one of Thailand’s best-known property empires.
Zacarian Sarao
Inqueirer
Asia News Network