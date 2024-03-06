ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting looks at current and future challenges

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang led Thai delegates to join the three-day event being held from March 5-7 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

Following a session on Tuesday, Sutin said the meeting exchanged views on the policies of the ADMM in 2025 to cope with current and future challenges to national security. The main topics being discussed include maintaining the unity of ASEAN members and security policies to deal with the impacts of disputes and competition between powerful nations in the region.

Countries delegates were also discussing strategies to draw new members to ADMM-Plus 2, a platform for member nations and its eight dialogue partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

The assembly also adopted the Joint Statement by the Defence Ministers on the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting’s Accomplishments of the Implementation of the ASEAN Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025. The statement serves as a declaration of intention on security policies among members that aims to maintain geopolitical balance, promote interaction and mutual trust with countries outside the bloc, and sustainably safeguard the peace, stability and security of the region.