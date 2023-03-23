Hun Sen details ‘incitement’ arrests

Hun Sen said he could not exempt them from prosecution in this case, noting that one of the two men, Sinan, was close to former opposition leader Kem Sokha and that Sinan had already been pardoned once.

He said that he had not broken the lese-majeste law as their posts seemed to allege and they were distorting the truth by using the messages and photos.

He said it was not freedom of expression, but intentional slander that is destructive to society and insulting to the King and government leader.

“What I’m saying is merely an explanation of the reasons behind the arrest of the two young men. It is not a message to the courts as to whether to charge them or not,” he said.

Ou Chanrath, the co-founder of the Cambodia Reform Party (CRP), said the authorities should have issued a warning to the pair first, saying it was not a serious breach of any law.

Chin Malin, the spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, said that based on what Sinan and Kosal posted, it was an insult to the King because that amounted to disseminating “false” information and that it was an incitement to imply that the government or its leaders were insulting the King.

“We leave it up to the court to determine and decide whether the offences merit charges and convictions. The court will proceed based on facts and the laws in force,” he said.

Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Chapter II of the Constitution explicitly stipulates that no one can insult the King.

He said the pair had misled the public with provocative messages and smeared the prime minister by saying he had insulted the King.

“Freedom of expression must be in accordance with the laws of Cambodia, both the Constitution and other laws. We cannot let freedom become anarchy in society and lead to social chaos.

“Cambodian society is different from the West. Generally, they are more informed about how to verify information, whereas in Cambodia, some people are not really able to verify if the information they receive is true or false and are therefore easily led astray to believe them.

“Once we post messages implying that the prime minister is equal to the King, in that sense, it could lead to social chaos,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network