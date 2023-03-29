Hotel-based postpartum care services gaining popularity in Japan

Postpartum depression

Childbirth places a heavy burden on a woman’s body, and some mothers suffer from mental strain due to sleep deprivation caused by night feedings, among other factors. According to a survey conducted in fiscal 2021 by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, one in ten women who gave birth could potentially suffer from postpartum depression.

In a 2022 survey by the Japan Women Foundation, which works to support women’s health, 90% of the approximately 6,500 people who responded to the survey suffered physical post-childbirth symptoms such as lower back pain. Nearly half said they felt lonely and anxious for no reason. Due to such physical and mental burdens, 4.9% said they “gave up” on trying to have a second or subsequent child.

To help prevent postpartum depression, the ministry launched a system in fiscal 2015 to subsidize 50% of the costs for postpartum care services outsourced by local governments to hospitals, midwifery centres and other facilities. According to the ministry, the percentage of municipalities using the program increased from 4% in fiscal 2015 to 80% in fiscal 2021.

Some municipalities, however, only have one facility. According to a survey by the ministry, less than 2% of mothers who gave birth in fiscal 2019 had used postpartum care.

Meanwhile, more and more hotels are offering postpartum care services, including in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Kawasaki and other cities. In December 2021, a dedicated hotel opened in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, overlooking the sea. Another such hotel opened in Kyoto City last June. But according to the ministry, only a few municipalities outsource their operations to hotels.

“If holistic support is available after childbirth, more women will want to have another baby,” said Kaori Ichikawa, professor of maternal nursing at Tokyo University of Information Sciences. “The national government should secure midwives and nursery staff, and local governments should expand the number of outsourcing companies, including hotels. Another effective measure would be for companies to introduce [postpartum care] services as part of their welfare programs.”

