14 million Filipino families rate themselves ‘poor’: Survey

The steady nationwide self-rated poverty scores between December last year and this March were due to increases in Metro Manila (from 32 % to 40 %) and the Visayas (from 58 % to 65 %), combined with a decline in Luzon outside of Manila (from 49 % to 43 %) and a steady score in Mindanao (from 59 % to 62 %).

The First Quarter SWS also asked respondents, “Based on the type of food eaten by your family, where would you place your family on this card?” SWS results showed 39 % or 10.6 million Filipino families consider themselves “food poor,” an increase from 34 % or 8.7 million in December 2022.

The survey also revealed that 35 % of Filipino families rated themselves as “borderline food poor,” placing themselves on a horizontal line dividing food poor and not food-poor, and 26 % rated themselves as “not food poor.”