Compact no-bathroom flats popular among young Japanese

A 31-year-old NPO employee lives in a wooden apartment built about 40 years ago in central Tokyo. The Japanese-style one-room apartment is the size of six tatami mats, which is about 10 square meters. It has no bathroom or kitchen, and the toilet is shared. It is conveniently located only a five-minute walk from the nearest station, and the monthly rent is less than ¥45,000.

She has a table, chair, and desk in the room but no television or refrigerator.

“I want to live light, so I don’t want to own household appliances,” she said.

She mainly eats, does her laundry in a shared space in a separate building, and goes to a public bathhouse. She used to rent a room in a condominium but moved to this apartment about two years ago after a friend introduced it to her.

“I don’t feel any inconvenience,” she said. “I’m comfortable here because I can socialize with the residents while keeping a decent distance.”