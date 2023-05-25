19 opposition parties to boycott inauguration of India’s new Parliament building

In a joint statement, the parties said: “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”

“We will continue to fight – in letter, in spirit, and substance – against this authoritarian prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India,” the statement read.

The further parties said that the inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. “Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion,” it said.

“However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but also a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” it added.

Referring to the Constitution’s Article 79, the parties said Murmu “is not only the Head of State but also an integral part of the Parliament”.

“She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the prime minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her,” the statement said.