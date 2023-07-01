K-pop high school to open in South Korea’s Busan

The school will provide quality vocal, dance, composing and songwriting lessons taught by experienced K-pop faculty.

International students will be eligible to apply, Ha Yoon-su, the superintendent of education in Busan, said in an official briefing.

An official at the Busan Metropolitan Government told The Korea Herald that officials are currently reviewing several options for the location of the envisioned school.

“It is likely to be a currently empty school in the Gangseo-gu area of Busan," the official said.

Construction is scheduled to commence in January 2027, with the school expected to open its doors in March 2028.

“The school is still in the early stages of planning," the Busan official added.