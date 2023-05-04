Historians give their key coronation moments that no one should miss

KEY MOMENT - WHEN HE SAYS 'YES!'

"The key moment to the coronation is not the most glamorous moment or the most bling moment. It's the moment when he accepts. He says, 'I vow to uphold the Church of England and the Constitution. This is the kind of king I'm going to be. I'm going to do the job right'," royal historian, Professor Kate Williams told Reuters.

CROWNING - THE BIG PHOTO MOMENT

The moment everyone will be talking about though, said Williams, is when Charles is crowned.

Sitting on a coronation chair dating back more than 700 years, Charles is given regalia, from bejewelled orbs and sceptres to swords and a ring.

The culmination sees the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown, weighing in at 2.2 kg (4 lb 12 ounces) and a replacement for an original dating back to the 11th Century, placed onto Charles' head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The big moment, the big photograph moment, the big moment that everyone's going to be talking about, making memes of, making TikToks of, that's when the king is crowned when the king has the crown put on his head," said Williams.

"People often focus on this moment of crowning because symbolically, that's the sort of moment where they (the king or queen) have been given this regalia. They've been given the outward symbols of monarchy,'' said Charles Farris, Public Historian At Historic Royal Palaces.

Although constitutionally Charles has been king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Farris said the gesture of a crown going on, is an "important moment for many people, including people watching."