From pariah to Britain's Queen Consort: the reinvention of Camilla

When Charles's first wife, the popular, glamorous Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, Camilla was depicted by the media as the most hated woman in Britain and someone whom he could never wed.

But marry they did eight years later, and since then she has come to be recognised, albeit still grudgingly by some, as a key member of the royal family, someone on whom the new king heavily relies, and - from Saturday - as the nation's Queen Camilla.

"The Consort is key to a happy monarch. The Queen said that many times,'' said Robert Hardman, a long-time royal correspondent and author of "Queen of our Times".

"She is his sort of soul mate," he said, pointing out Camilla has been married to Charles longer than Diana.

"They're a team. And you've got to be a team."

Born Camilla Shand in 1947 into an affluent family - her father was an army major and wine merchant who married an aristocrat - she moved into social circles that brought her into contact with Charles, who she met on a windswept polo field in the early 1970s.

The pair dated for a time and Charles had contemplated marriage but felt too young to take such a major step.

As he dedicated himself to his naval career, Camilla went on to marry a cavalry officer, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children, Tom and Laura. They divorced in 1995.

Charles himself married 20-year-old Diana in a wedding in 1981 that enchanted not just Britain but the world. After having two children, William and Harry, the relationship turned sour and they divorced in 1992 as he rekindled his romance with his former lover.