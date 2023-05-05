Prince William and Kate take the tube to the pub ahead of King Charles' coronation

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in a grand ceremony dating back some 1,000 years.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were greeted by crowds outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, the heart of London's night-time economy, before heading inside to meet regulars, publicans and business owners.

''I'm not too bad at drinking pints but pulling pints is another matter'," said William, who pulled a pint of "Kingmaker" beer himself inside the 19th Century hostelry.

On Saturday, William, the heir, and Kate will follow King Charles' golden coach in a carriage procession through central London.

For their trip to the pub, the royals took a less glamorous mode of transport, riding on the Elizabeth underground train line named in honour of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.