Rising terrorism threats in Belgium, France prompt Thai embassies to issue warnings
Thai expats in Belgium and France are being urged to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Brussels advised Thai residents in Belgium and Luxembourg to avoid going to crowded areas such as shopping malls and sports stadiums, as well as be cautious when using public transport.
Thais living in the outskirts of the capital have also been advised against travelling to Brussels and urged to strictly follow the advice of local authorities.
The warning comes on the heels of a shooting incident at Brussel’s Place Sainctelette on Monday night in which two Swedish nationals were killed and one injured.
According to local police, the suspect was a Tunisian man who was living in Belgium illegally and specifically targeted Swedish football supporters.
The man was eventually tracked down and shot dead on Tuesday while police were trying to arrest him.
This incident has prompted Belgium to raise its alert level against terrorism in Brussels to 4 (highest) as well as shut down several government buildings.
Thais are also being advised against going near public gatherings of supporters or protesters against the Israel-Hamas war.
The embassy said it can be reached in case of emergencies at +32 470 85 96 67.
Separately, the Thai embassy in Paris has also warned Thais to be cautious when travelling or visiting tourist attractions. This was in response to local authorities receiving several bomb threats in different public venues since last weekend.
On Tuesday, tourists and staffers were evacuated from the Versailles Palace, some 19 kilometres from Paris, after it received its second bomb threat in four days.
“Please use caution when travelling in France and always check for the safety of the environment and the nearest exit,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.
“Also, avoid going to crowded areas and follow the latest updates from the media and embassy’s announcement.”
The embassy can be reached by calling +33 6 0359 97 05 and +33 6 46 71 96 94.