Rising terrorism threats in Belgium, France prompt Thai embassies to issue warnings

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Brussels advised Thai residents in Belgium and Luxembourg to avoid going to crowded areas such as shopping malls and sports stadiums, as well as be cautious when using public transport.

Thais living in the outskirts of the capital have also been advised against travelling to Brussels and urged to strictly follow the advice of local authorities.

The warning comes on the heels of a shooting incident at Brussel’s Place Sainctelette on Monday night in which two Swedish nationals were killed and one injured.

According to local police, the suspect was a Tunisian man who was living in Belgium illegally and specifically targeted Swedish football supporters.

The man was eventually tracked down and shot dead on Tuesday while police were trying to arrest him.

This incident has prompted Belgium to raise its alert level against terrorism in Brussels to 4 (highest) as well as shut down several government buildings.

Thais are also being advised against going near public gatherings of supporters or protesters against the Israel-Hamas war.

The embassy said it can be reached in case of emergencies at +32 470 85 96 67.