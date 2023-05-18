Biden 'confident' of reaching deal to avert default on US debt

After a monthslong standoff, the Democratic president and the speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday agreed to negotiate directly on a deal. An agreement needs to be reached and passed by both chambers of Congress before the federal government runs out of money to pay its bills, as soon as June 1.

Republicans, who control the House by a 222-213 majority, for months had been insisting that Democrats agree to spending cuts in exchange for a deal to raise Congress's self-imposed debt limit. The limit needs to be lifted regularly because the government spends more than it takes in taxes.

Asked by reporters at the Capitol whether it's possible to reach a debt ceiling deal by the time Biden returns from a trip to Asia on Sunday, McCarthy replied, "It's doable."

"We're on such a short timeline," McCarthy said. "It makes it almost harder. But there's one thing you know, for me, I never give up. I have the grit, the perseverance and we're gonna get it done."

The two-way conversation streamlines the prior five-way format of the past week that included the three other top congressional leaders.