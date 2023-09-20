BlackRock to continue investing in Thailand, CEO tells PM

Srettha is in the US this week to attend a series of events at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York from September 18-24.

The discussion focused on the clean energy industry and investment in the Thai government’s Sustainability Linked Bond, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday.

Chai said the company placed priority on sustainability investment and was interested in investing in the Sustainability Linked Bond to be issued by the government next year. The CEO of BlackRock also commended the Southeast Asian region including Thailand, calling it a region with high potential and one in which BlackRock plans to continue to invest.

The Prime Minister was satisfied with the meeting outcome which would lead to BlackRock’s tangible and sustainable investment in Thailand, said Chai.

BlackRock is considered the world’s largest asset management company, with total assets of US$9.43 trillion under its management (as of the end of the 2nd quarter of 2023). A number of Thailand’s large-scale funds, including the Social Security Fund and Government Pension Fund, are also investing through BlackRock's Exchange Traded Fund.