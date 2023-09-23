Investment, commerce, strong trade ties needed to overcome challenges, says Srettha

“My government will also be reaching out to friends and partners all over the world to forge closer ties of partnership through commerce, investment and trade agreements,” he said.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, is in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “Today, we meet at a time of multiple global challenges, including fragile global peace, declining human development and the sustainability of our planet,” he said.

“These challenges require multilateralism and the spirit of international cooperation, and Thailand intends to work closely with all nations to meet these challenges head-on.”

Referring to Thailand’s sufficiency economy philosophy, Srettha said economy models could be developed to leverage resources to grow without compromising the environment and ecosystems.

“The sufficiency economy philosophy or SEP, our long-standing, locally driven development approach has consistently been applied to promote balance of all respects,” he told the assembly. “Building on the SEP is the bio circular green economy model, which leverages science, technology and innovation to advance economic growth while conserving the environment and ecosystems. These are not merely concepts, but they are being implemented in Thailand."