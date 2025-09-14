China’s appliance giants intensify battle for Thai market

TCL pushes into premium TV market

Founded in 1981 as a cassette tape business, TCL has since grown into one of the world’s largest television manufacturers. It now operates 38 production bases and sells in more than 160 countries. In 2024, the company set a record with 29 million TVs exported, with Mini LED TVs soaring by 194%.

In Thailand, TCL has announced a full-scale push into the premium smart TV market, targeting sales of 300,000 units in 2025. By 2028–2032, it aims to secure over 20% market share. Its strategy focuses on large-screen formats and advanced display technology to capture mid-to-high-end consumers. The company is also leveraging its global profile as an Olympic partner to strengthen brand recognition among consumers worldwide.

Midea invests 2.2 billion baht in Rayong plant

Midea, one of China’s largest appliance makers established in 1968, is pressing ahead with a major investment in Thailand.

According to Zeal Jiang, president of Midea Group Asia-Pacific, Thailand is a strategic market thanks to its strong manufacturing base, prime location and economic stability. The company has chosen Thailand as a key regional hub and plans to expand its customer base across both households and corporate clients.

Midea is investing 2.2 billion baht in a new air-conditioner factory in Rayong, with more than 90% of production destined for the US.

The firm is targeting 200% growth in its air-conditioning and industrial cooling business in 2025, while also expanding its product lines and after-sales services. The move is intended to strengthen Thailand’s role as a manufacturing and distribution centre for the Asia-Pacific region.

Hisense intensifies push into Thailand’s smart TV market

Chinese appliance and electronics brand Hisense has been building its presence in Thailand since 2016, focusing on the smart TV segment. The company reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, with sales up 20% overall, led by washing machines, which surged 61%.

To cement its premium positioning, Hisense has launched the UX Series 116-inch premium TV, targeting high-end consumers and signalling a long-term commitment to the Thai market.

Clara Chang, managing director of Hisense (Thailand), said that despite economic headwinds, strong product quality, after-sales service and a premium brand image have kept revenues growing. The company is targeting further market expansion this year through innovation and customer-focused functions, while also considering establishing a production base in Thailand to boost competitiveness.

Globally, Hisense ranked No. 2 in TV shipments between 2022 and 2024, exporting over 29.1 million units in 2024 and claiming a 14% global market share. It dominates the large-screen segment, holding nearly 60% share in TVs over 100 inches.

Changhong builds premium CHiQ brand in Thailand

Chinese appliance maker Changhong, with more than 67 years of history and a brand value exceeding US$33.1 billion, has been testing Thailand’s market since 2022 under its premium brand CHiQ. Initially focused on online sales, the company has already sold over 100,000 units.

From late 2025, Changhong will step up its presence through a new partnership with Global House, a major building materials and home décor retailer. CHiQ products, including air-conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and mini-bars, will be rolled out nationwide.

The strategy, branded “Smart with Style”, combines advanced technology with elegant design at mid-market prices ranging from 2,590 to 29,500 baht. The highlight will be a new smart refrigerator, set to become the brand’s “hero product” in Thailand, targeting modern consumers seeking premium features at affordable prices.

China’s Big Five target ASEAN hub

The aggressive moves by five major Chinese brands underscore both the strength of Thailand’s consumer market and its growing role as a manufacturing and distribution hub for ASEAN. Industry watchers note that this momentum could also help Thailand leverage tax advantages to expand exports to global markets.

