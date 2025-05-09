Good health begins in the gut

When we think of improving our health, we often focus on exercise, diet, or weight loss. But there’s another critical piece of the puzzle that’s often overlooked—our digestive health.

A well-functioning gut is essential not only for nutrient absorption and digestion but also for energy levels, skin health, brain function, and beyond.

Dr Wipada Saelao, Senior Manager of Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife Asia Pacific, emphasises that understanding gut health is the foundation for overall wellness. The human body operates through an intricately connected network of systems, and the digestive system plays far more roles than simply processing food. It impacts our mood, energy, and immune function, making the gut central to both physical and mental vitality.

Why Gut Health Matters More Than You Think

Did you know that just thinking about food can trigger the release of digestive enzymes? That’s because the brain and gut are directly connected, often referred to as the “gut-brain axis.” Phrases like “feeling nauseous” or having “butterflies in the stomach” are more than figures of speech—they reflect the real physical interplay between emotions and the digestive system. This connection shows why gut health influences not only digestion, but also mood, immunity, and cognition.