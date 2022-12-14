Neem leaves salad recognised as a top 11 specialties by Asia Book of Records

“I was interested in the dish’s flavour of the bitterness of neem leaves, the saltiness of dried choke fish, the sourness of mango and the fragrance of herbs. The mix gave me an unforgettable taste,” Chef Pham Tuan Hai, who was one of the juries of the Viet Nam Master Chef programme.

Hai said he enjoyed the dish cooked by his aunt Pham Thi Nguyet, during his recent working trip to An Giang.

Ingredients of the dish include young neem leaves, pork bacon, shrimp, choke fish, cucumber, fresh mango and fresh aromatic herbs.

He said his aunt cleans the neem leaves and parboils them to reduce their bitterness while boiling bacon and cutting it into threads, peeling shrimp’s cover, grilling dried choke fish and shredding it into pieces, mango and cucumber cut into lines.

All these ingredients mentioned above are mixed well before pouring sauce made of garlic, chilli and sugar and stirring them.

Nguyet said sauce made from tamarind is more enjoyable. First, put tamarind fruit into a pot, pour 200ml water in, light boil it for five minutes, and filter it to get its juice. The tamarind juice mixes with quality fish sauce, two teaspoons of sugar, minced garlic and chilli.

The sauce has its light sour from tamarind, hot from chilli, sweet and salt from fish sauce and sugar, she said.

Gourmet Truong Hong Lam from HCM City said he often asked his friends to drive to An Giang to enjoy the dish.

“First, you could feel a bit bitter on your tongue, but when chewing it well, you will feel it sweet in your throat; the more you eat, the more you are interested in it,” Lam said.

“The buttery fat of the meat, savoury taste of shrimp and dried fish, sour of mango mixed with the bitterness of neem leaves have created a strange feeling that is found hard to describe, particularly its rich aroma that no one can compare.”