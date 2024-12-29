No news yet on fate of Thai passengers in Jeju Air plane that caught fire

Technical failure was responsible for the wheels of the aircraft failing to deploy, causing the Jeju Air plane to skid on the runway and catch fire, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Sunday.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed that two Thai nationals were aboard the flight, but their status remains unknown. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. The CAAT is coordinating the sharing of passenger information and technical details of the flight. However, as this involves a foreign airline and occurred at an overseas airport in South Korea, the CAAT does not have jurisdiction to enforce regulations or hold the airline accountable for the incident.

"We are currently working to locate the two Thai passengers. Based on our review of the airline's flight authorisation documents, the airline is insured, and this insurance will cover damages and any resulting incidents," said the CAAT.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed condolences via her personal social media, saying: