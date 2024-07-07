Singapore study highlights importance of support networks for childless elderly

The Straits Times spoke to childless seniors with varying levels of social networks about how they cope with health and other challenges.

Madam Gan, who has lived alone for more than two decades after her divorce, has a weekly routine of dinner and church with her niece’s family on weekends, sessions with her bible study group on Tuesdays and singing group on Thursdays.

She provides moral support to her older brother, who also lives alone and went through depression. More recently, Madam Gan has been busy writing a self-help book on emotional resilience for seniors. She decided to take a step back from work in 2023, after running her emotional coaching practice for the last 10 years.

Come October, she is looking forward to moving to a new assisted-living Housing Board flat for seniors in Bukit Batok. The wheelchair-accessible flat will have emergency buttons and 24-hour staff to attend to seniors in case of emergencies and offer services such as housekeeping and meal delivery which seniors can purchase.

“I’m excited... It’s a new beginning,” she said, adding that she wants to prepare for the future when she might not be as healthy and mobile.

Madam Cecilia Tan, 64, and her husband Richard Foo, 68, who do not have children, have enjoyed the last few years after retirement.

After retiring from nursing four years ago, Madam Tan has travelled with groups of friends, like her primary and secondary schoolmates or her nursing batch, every other month. She also visits her siblings working in Bangkok, Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr Foo, a former chef, prefers to unwind at home or grab coffee with former colleagues. The couple also volunteer with their church and do a traditional Chinese meridian exercise routine, crafts and floor mural painting at the Lions Befrienders Active Ageing Centre (AAC) near their home in Ghim Moh.

Madam Tan, who was recently a caregiver to her best friend who was recovering from surgery, hopes her close friends can help her when she needs care in the future. “We try not to burden our siblings. I have a lot of single friends. With my nurse friends, we were saying when the time comes, maybe we can care for each other.”

Not everyone is as lucky.

After Lim Kee San, 63, had the toes on his left foot amputated due to diabetes, he stayed home most of the time except to go for dialysis three times a week.

His parents have died and he has a strained relationship with his siblings, except for his older sister living in Sabah whom he talks to on the phone occasionally.

“I’m used to being alone,” he said in Mandarin. Lim, who never married, worked as a tui na practitioner for nearly three decades till the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, he has not been working.

He now most frequently meets a duck rice hawker he met at a coffee shop near his flat in 2019, who became his friend. The hawker delivered meals to Mr Lim’s door nearly every day during the pandemic. “He’s like a brother to me,” he said.

A nurse from the Home Nursing Foundation drops by to advise him on his medications and help him dress his wounds after he had a fall in May.

Madam Koh Sew Lan, 78, kept to herself after her husband died six years back. But she made new friends at Care Corner AAC in Woodlands, where she goes for exercise, crafts, karaoke and food.

Madam Koh’s younger sister, who is married with children of her own, visits her occasionally, and took care of her when her leg was injured in an accident while crossing the road in 2021. Her friend from the AAC also helped her to buy food while she was recovering.

“I don’t want to disturb my siblings, they’re all busy with work,” she said. “But I have many friends here (at the centre).”

Professor Paulin Straughan, director of SMU’s Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (Rosa), said that with an increasing number of seniors with no siblings, the focus should turn to support between neighbours.

She said assisted-living flats being built will make it easier for neighbours to interact, much like old HDB flats with common corridors. Several assisted-living housing projects are in the works in areas like Bukit Batok and Queenstown, aimed at helping seniors live on their own and providing some care services and communal activities.

The AACs can serve as a node for seniors to come together in each estate, and community clubs could also have regular activities for seniors, she said.

Rather than just attending programmes, seniors should be given a platform to start their initiatives, she added, citing a badminton interest group started by a retiree in her Rosa focus group.

“That’s what I think will help us – if we can grow our appreciation of what family is, and think of neighbours as extended family.”

Shermaine Ang

The Straits Times

Asia News Network